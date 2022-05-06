Seminar to help professionals in various occupations recharge

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The challenges endured by caseworkers, counselors, social workers; therapists and teachers is enormous. Many of these professionals grapple with burnout, emotional exhaustion and caseload weariness. This often leads to career changes, resignations, and early retirement. The Re-Charge Seminar sponsored by Arkinspire LLC, in conjunction with Anderson Counseling and Consulting Group PLLS plans to address these challenges and help professionals re-set so they can forge ahead. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talked with Arkevious Armstrong, Founder of Step Up to Leadership and Arkinspire, LLC about the ReCharge Seminar.