Easter Events for This Weekend

Easter is this Sunday. If you’re looking for plans for the family, look no further. There are several family-fun Easter events taking place around the Charlotte area.

Saturday, April 16

Easter Bunny Express at the N.C. Transportation Museum Time: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Price: $5.00-14.00

Location: North Carolina Transportation Museum 2nd Annual Optimist Hall Easter Egg Hunt Time: 10:30 am to 2:00 pm

Price: FREE

Location: Optimist Hall Easter Egg Hunt at Blackberry Ridge Farm Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Price: $0-10.00

Location: Blackberry Ridge Farm, Huntersville The Easter EGGstravaganza Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Price: FREE

Location: 3801 Beatties Ford Rd. North Carolina Easter Festival Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Price: FREE

Location: Cabarrus Arena and Events Center Easter Bunny at Hound’s Drive-In Time: 6:00 pm

Price: $20.00 for movie/per car

Hound’s Drive In

Sunday, April 17

Free Easter Bunny pictures at Bass Pro Shops Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Price: FREE

Bass Pro Shops

