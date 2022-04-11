CLOSE
Charlotte has made another list. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is ranked as the fifth busiest airport worldwide for arrivals and departures, according to 2021 reports from the Airports Council International. In 2020, the airport ranked sixth. The airport had 519,895 arrivals and departures and 43 million passengers last year. Charlotte Douglas is beginning to reach recovery following a steep decline in passengers due to the pandemic. Read the full story here.
Charlotte Douglas Ranks Fifth Busiest Airport Worldwide was originally published on 1053rnb.com
