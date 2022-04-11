Charlotte
Charlotte Douglas Ranks Fifth Busiest Airport Worldwide

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte has made another list. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is ranked as the fifth busiest airport worldwide for arrivals and departures, according to 2021 reports from the Airports Council International. In 2020, the airport ranked sixth. The airport had 519,895 arrivals and departures and 43 million passengers last year. Charlotte Douglas is beginning to reach recovery following a steep decline in passengers due to the pandemic. Read the full story here.

