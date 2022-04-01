Charlotte
Stay Well Campaign and Cobb Institute Partner to Increase Vaccine Access

Dr. LaTonya Washington

Source: Dr. LaTonya Washington / Dr. LaTonya Washington

The partnership between the Stay Well Campaign and Cobb Institute to increase vaccine access in black and brown communities has already produced respectable results. With a host of pop-up events attended by more than 3,000 people, the work of increasing local vaccinations is contributing to national dosage results – hovering close to 77% of the population.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explored these efforts with Dr. LaTonya Washington, Chief Medical Officer at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis and supervising physician at Graham Primary Healthcare.

 

