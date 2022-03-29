Arts & Entertainment
GRIFF’s Joys and Concerns: Erica Got A Billboard in Times Square!

Erica Campbell - Positive

Source: My Block Entertainment / My Block Entertainment”

We are days away from the end of Women’s History Month and GRIFF took the time to spotlight some of the women in his life including Get Up!’s own Erica Campbell. Campbell, who just released her newest single “Positive” has a billboard live in New York’s Time Square!

Listen to GRIFF put the spotlight on the ladies and congrats Erica! AIN’T HE ALRIGHT!!!

 

