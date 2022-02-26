Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Tamara Harris Johnson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

Praise Charlotte App Graphics

Kei-Touch and The Honorable Tamara Harris Johnson, Circuit Court Judge, discussed President Biden’s nomination of The Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson to Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Once confirmed, she will be the FIRST black woman to serve the highest court in the land.

The Outlet with Key-Touch Show Banner

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE:

 

Tamara Harris Johnson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Bethune Cookman Senior Angel Edwards’ Quest To Empower…

 4 hours ago
03.10.22

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

 7 hours ago
03.10.22
Photos
Close