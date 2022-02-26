Kei-Touch and The Honorable Tamara Harris Johnson, Circuit Court Judge, discussed President Biden’s nomination of The Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson to Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Once confirmed, she will be the FIRST black woman to serve the highest court in the land.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Bethune Cookman Senior Angel Edwards’ Quest To Empower Black Communities Through Voting Rights
- North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading A New Generation In The Fight For Voting Rights
- ‘Herschel Walker Isn’t Smart Enough To Debate Anybody’: Rival GOP Candidate Mocks Senate Hopeful’s Intelligence
Tamara Harris Johnson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com
Also On Praise 100.9: