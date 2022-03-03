Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The 4-F System Pt. 3 – “Be Fair”

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

You’ve heard Dr. Willie Jolley discuss the monumental fact that him and his wife Dee Taylor haven’t argued in over three decades, but don’t you wonder how they even accomplished such a feat?

Continuing with the breakdown of his “4-F System,” today’s “Wake Up & Win” puts the focus on the third “f” in the equation: being fair.

In any relationship, taking yourself out of the equation and considering the other party’s perspective will always result in a positive outcome. As Doc Jolley says below, you might even find yourself getting some insight that you never even thought was possible to obtain. Hey, the more you know!

Learn about what it means to “be fair” below on “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

