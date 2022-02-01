Steve Smith Brings Mental Health Clinic To Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Steve Smith Foundation and Mecklenburg County recently announced that they are partnering to create Charlotte’s first behavioral health urgent care. Former Carolina Panther wide receiver Smith, presented plans to the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners during the county’s annual budget retreat to appeal for funds and support. The clinic will be located in east Charlotte on Colonnade Drive and serve as an urgent care facility dedicated to mental health and substance abuse needs for children and adults. The hope is to provide an alternative to the emergency room, and offer immediate mental health treatment. It is expected to open in January 2023.

