Atrium Health Opens New Mountain Island Emergency Department

Anyone who has been to the emergency room recently would probably agree that the hospitals are slammed with patients. To help combat the number of overcrowded emergency departments, Atrium Health has opened a new location in Mountain Island. It is located at the  Highway 16 and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road intersection, near the Mountain Island Marketplace shopping center. The new department is fully equipped with emergency care resources and healthcare staff. Read the full story here. 

Photos
