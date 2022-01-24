Charlotte Streets Named For Slave Owners Finally Changed

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Three Charlotte streets have recently received new names after years of commemorating slavery and the era of the Confederacy. The Legacy Commission was launched back in 2020 to review sites in the community and within the last year, the city of Charlotte has renamed nine streets with names tied to white supremacists, Confederate leaders, or slave owners. Most recently Aycock Lane in south Charlotte was renamed Wall Street, Jackson Avenue in Plaza Midwood is now Cross Trail Drive and Zebulon Avenue in West Charlotte is now Yellowstone Drive.

