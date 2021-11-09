National
9-Year-Old Child Among Those Critically Injured in Astroworld Crowd Surge

The young boy attended the concert with his father Treston Blount.

Travis Scott’s Astrowold music festival ended in tragedy on Nov. 5 after eight lives were claimed during the deadly crowd surging incident. As Scott, a six-time Grammy-award-winning rapper took the stage shortly after 9 pm, witnesses told CNN that excited crowd-goers pushed towards the front of the stage.

Nine-year-old Ezra Blount was one of several victims critically injured during the frightening incident. His grandfather, Bernon Blount, said that he’s still in a medically induced coma after being trampled during the deadly surge. The young boy attended the concert with his father Treston Blount. Bernon told CNN that Ezra was enjoying the concert from the comfort of his dad’s shoulders in order to avoid the large crowd, but as Travis took the stage, people struggled to push past Treston, squeezing him into the rowdy flock of festival-goers and eventually causing him to pass out.

“All the people pushed in and he could not breathe so he ended up passing out because of all the pressure that was being applied to his body. And when he passed out, Ezra fell off his shoulder and fell into the crowd,” Bernon explained of the harrowing ordeal.

When Treston regained consciousness, he was shocked to find Ezra gone. He searched for his son in panic, only to discover hours later that another festival attendee had already admitted Ezra to Texas Children’s Hospital where he lie fighting for his life.

“He had cardiac arrest which damaged his heart,” Bernon said of Ezra’s injuries in an interview with CNN. “He has damage to the liver, his lungs … and on top of that, he has swelling on his brain.”

Ezra’s aunt Taylor Blount told reporters during an emotional interview with “The Today Show” that despite his difficult injuries, Ezra is still managing to hold on. “He’s made it very far. The doctor the first day told us that he wasn’t expected to make it after the day, but it’s how many days after, so I know he’s fighting in there,” Taylor said. “Having more security, having exits. A lot of things that could have prevented that. It’s really no excuse for it. It’s a lot of disappointment because it could have been prevented,” she added.

Several concertgoers have filed nearly 17 lawsuits demanding for Scott and the festival’s organizers Scoremore and Live Nation to take accountability for the travesty. USA Today noted that the suits allege all three parties of gross negligence with each seeking over $1 million in damages. Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump will be representing Ezra’s family in addition to a few other victims.

“The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him — a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival,” Crump said in a statement.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Ezra’s medical expenses.

9-Year-Old Child Among Those Critically Injured in Astroworld Crowd Surge  was originally published on newsone.com

