Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Reinvent Yourself

When going through tough times, reinventing yourself can be one of the most assuring ways to create change and ultimately fix what doesn’t work in your life.

In this brief inspirational note for “Wake Up & Win”, Dr. Willie Jolley uses professional-boxer-turned-entrepreneur George Foreman as the perfect example of how it’s never too late to switch things up in your life if the end result is a better fit for your soul.

Learn more on how to reinvent yourself in today’s segment of “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:

 

