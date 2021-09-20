Seventh gun found at CMS campus in 17 days

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Brett Jensen

Another student has been charged with bringing a gun to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school.

According to police, the incident happened Monday at West Charlotte High School. No further details were provided by CMPD.

In just 17 days of class, this marks the eighth weapon— seven guns and a knife— to be found on school property. Also, since the start of classes, four CMS high schools were on a modified lock down for an entire week due to threats of gun violence on social media.

In another act of violence involving CMS last week, a student reported being sexually assaulted by another student. A 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery last week.

Two weeks ago at a press conference about gun violence involving students, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said metal detectors were not being considered at this time.

