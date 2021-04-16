Sage Business Strategies and Tips from Successful Entrepreneurs

Chyncia Rodgers and her husband Mekoh are Exhibit A in entrepreneurialism and grind. With several businesses under their belt – including Rodgers Bail Bonding, Hemp in Everything and We Talk Podcast Studio– as well as an exclusive partnership with Hideaway Lounge in Charlotte, The Rodgers have heft and experience when providing business strategies and tips for entrepreneurs. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Chyncia Rodgers about her slate of businesses as well as sage advice for budding entrepreneurs.

Also On Praise 100.9: