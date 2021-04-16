Sage Business Strategies and Tips from Successful Entrepreneurs

Charlotte
| 04.16.21
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Chyncia Rodgers, CEO

Source: Chyncia Rodgers, CEO / Chyncia Rodgers, CEO

Chyncia Rodgers and her husband Mekoh are Exhibit A in entrepreneurialism and grind.  With several businesses under their belt – including Rodgers Bail Bonding, Hemp in Everything and We Talk Podcast Studio– as well as an exclusive partnership with Hideaway Lounge in Charlotte, The Rodgers have heft and experience when providing business strategies and tips for entrepreneurs. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Chyncia Rodgers about her slate of businesses as well as sage advice for budding entrepreneurs.

Black Entrepreneurs , black women entrepreneurs , Chyncia Rodgers , Community Voices with Ron Holland , Hemp In Everything , Mekoh Rodgers , public affairs , Rodgers Bail Bonding , Ron Holland , We Talk Podcast Studio

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Fully vaccinated people can resume travel at ‘low…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.21
10 items
All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor…
 1 month ago
03.14.21
Photos
Close