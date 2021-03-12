Ace Academy Charter School’s “Mini-Moguls” launch their own businesses

Would you like to start a business? What about teaching your child(ren) the skills to launch and sustain a business? While millions of Americans are grappling with unemployment, furloughs directly related to the pandemic, this may be the time to turn your dreams of business ownership and entrepreneurialism into a reality.  But how should you get started? ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into these opportunities with Shawn P. Smalls, Co-Founder of S&L Consultants/Academic Achievers, along with three of Ace Academy Charter School’s mini-moguls, SJ, owner of SJ’s Everyday Juice, Dariela, owner of Sweet Taste Bakery and Omyaha, owner of the Tie Dye T-Shirt company, ‘2 Dye 4.’

 

