Trump’s New Legal Team Leads With Lies And Misspellings In Senate Impeachment Trial

In response to House impeachment managers who filed a memo on Tuesday laying out their arguments regarding why Trump should be permanently barred from running for office, Trump’s legal team presented their own brief full of fallacies, falsehoods and misgivings.
Trump’s lawyers Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen argue he should be exempt from the proceedings because he no longer holds office NBC News reports. The claim contradicts most of Trump’s post-election speeches and tweets where he willingly spread misinformation declaring himself the winner of the election along with falsely alleging voter fraud in predominantly Black areas within several battleground states.
“To the contrary, at all times, Donald J. Trump fully and faithfully executed his duties as president of the United States, and at all times acted to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, while never engaging in any high crimes or misdemeanors,” his lawyers wrote.
The brief strangely refers to Trump as the “45th President of the United States” instead of “former President Donald Trump.”
The 14-page document includes more false statements including an argument that Trump did not incite the mob violence which took place during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, and denies Trump’s interference with the counting of Electoral College votes.
“President Trump’s responsibility for the events of January 6 is unmistakable,” House impeachment managers contested in their 80-page document.
“His conduct endangered the life of every single member of Congress, jeopardized the peaceful transition of power and line of succession, and compromised our national security,” the brief continues. “This is precisely the sort of constitutional offense that warrants disqualification from federal office.”
The country is still digesting the variety of weird, unexplainable, horrific events we’ve witnessed under Trump’s presidency, and on Tuesday CNN anchor Jim Scuitto pointed out that the original brief filed by Tump’s legal team misspells the words United States.
The tweet quickly went viral.
The lawyers for Donald Trump misspelled “Unites States” in their opening brief. https://t.co/nKvBDUdyDE
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 2, 2021
Not to mention that his newly hired legal team has a shadowy history of their own, Castor is the former Montgomery County district attorney who decided not to pursue sexual assault charges against Bill Cosby in 2005, while Schoen represented Trump ally Roger Stone and believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison.
Trump wages on from outside the Oval Office as he faces charges of incitement and insurrection, marking his second impeachment.
SEE ALSO:
Trump’s New Impeachment Lawyer Is Ex-DA Who Gave Bill Cosby Immunity For Drugging, Groping Testimony
‘We Must Convict Him!’ Maxine Waters Demands Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial ‘Take Away His Power’
A Roundup Of The Blackest Moments On Inauguration Day
A Roundup Of The Blackest Moments On Inauguration Day
1. Kamala Harris wears purple, as a nod to Shirley ChisholmSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. Rep. Jim Clyburn dons SC State University baseball cap
2 of 11
Ok hold up, Jim Clyburn needs a closer seat for getting Biden elected... pic.twitter.com/qkplwoPIEY— Jon Hansen (@JonHansenTV) January 20, 2021
3. Barack and Michelle Obama arrive at U.S. Capitol
3 of 11
WATCH: Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive for the 46th inauguration. pic.twitter.com/i1lzSDdenn— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 20, 2021
4. Capitol Officer Eugene Goodman escorts Kamala Harris
4 of 11
Resounding applause for the entrance of Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who led rioters away from the Senate chamber during the Capitol assault two weeks ago. He is escorting Vice Pres.-elect Kamala Harris at the inaugural ceremony. https://t.co/uHC59FCV2w pic.twitter.com/WHiF1wc0cN— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021
5. Obama and Harris fist bump on platform
5 of 11
VP-elect Harris greets former President Obama on Inauguration Day.— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021
📷 Jonathan Ernst / Reuters pic.twitter.com/dwpIEaLzVS
6. Fire captain Andrea Hall signs the Pledge of Allegiance
6 of 11
WATCH: Fire Captain Andrea Hall signs and recites the Pledge of Allegiance #InaugurationDay https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/i5a1FTp7PK— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 20, 2021
7. Kamala Harris sworn into office
7 of 11
A historic moment as Kamala Harris is sworn in as the next vice president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/wP0AKTCuto— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 20, 2021
8. Remembering Barack Obama's emotional rendering of "Amazing Grace"
8 of 11
Republican Roy Blunt remembering President Barack Obama singing “Amazing Grace” after the horrible shooting at Mother Emanuel Church is a remarkable moment that underscores today’s message of healing.— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 20, 2021
9. National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman's recital of "The Hill We Climb"
9 of 11
“We will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one…There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it—if only we’re brave enough to be it.”— ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2021
Amanda Gorman makes history as youngest poet in recent history to read at a presidential inauguration: https://t.co/qjeUynJUdz pic.twitter.com/1p73XcyI3q
10. Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman
10 of 11
Reverend Doctor Silvester S. Beaman delivers the 59th Inaugural Ceremony’s Benediction. pic.twitter.com/i7Q3CnHlaY— #Inaugural59 (@JCCIC) January 20, 2021
11. Howard University's "Showtime" Marching Band escorts Vice President Harris
11 of 11
Howard University Showtime Band is CRANKIN #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/J5DTYbD4uY— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) January 20, 2021
Trump’s New Legal Team Leads With Lies And Misspellings In Senate Impeachment Trial was originally published on newsone.com