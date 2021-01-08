Clarence Thomas’ Wife Gleefully Cheered On White Supremacists At The Capitol

Reckonings continue inside the Beltway as public figures continue to be exposed for their blatant complicity regarding the violent mob who attacked Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The latest is that of Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who on Jan. 6 posted two disparaging posts on Facebook aligning with the baseless claims to overturn the outcome of the election, while sending support to the majority white, violent mob that attacked the Capitol.

Thomas’ actions follows a now deleted tweet by Ivanka Trump who called the pro-Trump extremists “patriots.”

On the morning of Jan. 6, Ginni Thomas—wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—endorsed the protest demanding that Congress overturn the election, then sent her “LOVE” to the demonstrators, who violently overtook the Capitol several hours later. She has not posted since. pic.twitter.com/378CHMkFN5 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 8, 2021

The display is just the latest endorsement of Thomas who routinely shares false, harmful and bizarre pro-Trump conspiracy theories. Slate writer Mark Joseph Stern has actively tracked Thomas’ latest offensive and unbecoming posts on social media.

From spreading false information about Democratic supporter George Soros, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, to spreading xenophobic claims aimed towards immigration in America, Thomas happily aligns herself with the mind frame of far-right extremists.

In 2018 she posted and deleted a conspiracy theory claiming the teenage survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting are “dangerous to the survival of our nation” because of their gun-control activism, according to The Washington Post.

Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas and Trump-appointed member of the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board, shared this deranged conspiracy theory about George Soros and “other far-left financiers” today. pic.twitter.com/Mkx5BLhogM — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 18, 2020

Here, for instance, is a characteristic Ginni Thomas post. She has repeatedly (and falsely) warned that George Soros is funding a sweeping conspiracy against Donald Trump and the United States government. https://t.co/sudlJSikoo — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 8, 2021

Her inappropriate behavior is not just regulated to social media. Last year she shockingly met with President Trump to provide a list of names of Federal employees she deemed disloyal first reported by Axios.

Since the election she’s actively shared pro-right conspiracy theories claiming Biden and Harris stole the election. So her willingness to help fuel the flames after the outpouring of white rage that culminated in an attempted coup at the Capitol is not surprising. Because of her Facebook posts, many are calling for Justice Thomas to be impeached.

Ginni Thomas, wife of SCOTUS Clarence Thomas, sent 80 bus loads to Washington’s riots and tweeted on 1/6/21, sending “Love & Blessings” to the rioters. The FBI still needs OUR help? Arrest and Impeach. — Ursula Koenig (@ursulakoenig) January 8, 2021

I’ve said this before: impeach Clarence Thomas. https://t.co/cIU4LStdRQ — Cyril #OustDuterteNow 🇻🇦🇵🇭🏳️‍🌈💗💜💙↙️↙️↙️ (@_CYchology) January 8, 2021

Justice Thomas is the longest-serving current justice, having joined the court in 1991 by dodging sexual harassment accusations from his former employee Anita Hill.

Thomas, a longtime conservative lobbyist seems to take full advantage of the fact that a spouse of a Supreme Court Justice is a private citizen and immune from impeachment. And Justice Thomas’ silence regarding her disseminating conspiracy theories speaks volumes, much like his deferment to opt out of weighing in regarding controversial rulings in reference to race and social justice. He has also refused to recuse himself from cases involving Trump when its been proven that his wife holds blind allegiance.

SEE ALSO:

Justice Clarence Thomas Wants More People To Have Guns

Clarence Thomas’ Delusional Wife, Who Reportedly Believes Women Should Not Be In The Military, Met With Trump

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Gleefully Cheered On White Supremacists At The Capitol was originally published on newsone.com