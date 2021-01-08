Ace Academy’s Youth Entrepreneurs thrive despite Pandemic

| 01.08.21
Shawn P. Smalls

Source: Shawn P. Smalls / Shawn P. Smalls

The Ace Academy Public Charter School continues to churn out a host of young innovative entrepreneurs.  Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the Charter School’s entrepreneurs are earning a real income and building their brand as business owners.  Shawn P. Smalls, Co-Founder of the Ace Academy Public Charter School and, S&L Consultants and Academic Achievers is proud of his school’s entrepreneur program and the many students that have chosen business ownership as a viable career option.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Shawn P. Smalls about his school’s programs and the students that have launched businesses.

 

 

Ace Academy Public Charter School , Black Entrepreneurs , Community Voices with Ron Holland , Ron Holland , Shawn P. Smalls , Youth Business , Youth Entrepreneurs

01.08.21
12.21.20
