Bootcamp Partnership to Sharpen Mental and Physical Fitness

Charlotte
| 11.20.20
Dismiss
Arkevious Armstrong

Source: Arkevious Armstrong / Arkevious Armstrong

Mental and physical fitness is an essential weapon in our nation’s fight against Covid-19.  With so many people, especially our children required to reduce daily interactions and social distance, a huge danger exists of little to no physical activity.  This has a huge impact on mental health.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland talked with Arkevious Armstrong, Founder/CEO of Step Up to Leadership program about his partnership with Gold’s Gym and an eight week Youth Mental Fitness Bootcamp.

 

Arkevious Armstrong , Community Voices with Ron Holland , covid 19 , Gold's Gym , Mental Fitness , Physical Fitness , Ron Holland , Step Up to Leadership

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother…
 2 weeks ago
11.09.20
Voting Rights, Criminal Justice Reform And Marijuana Win…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.20
Photos
Close