Bootcamp Partnership to Sharpen Mental and Physical Fitness

Mental and physical fitness is an essential weapon in our nation’s fight against Covid-19. With so many people, especially our children required to reduce daily interactions and social distance, a huge danger exists of little to no physical activity. This has a huge impact on mental health. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland talked with Arkevious Armstrong, Founder/CEO of Step Up to Leadership program about his partnership with Gold’s Gym and an eight week Youth Mental Fitness Bootcamp.

