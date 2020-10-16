Tracee Ellis Ross To Be Honored As ‘The Fashion Icon of 2020’ At The E! People’s Choice Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross could teach a class on slaying, it’s only rightly so she be recognized as the fashion trailblazer she is. The Black-ish star has been serving us stylish lewks since her days as Joan on Girlfriends. And now, she will receive her honors for it. Ross will be named The Fashion Icon of 2020 at the upcoming E! People’s Choice Awards, which will broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, November 15 at 9PM ET/PT.

“Tracee Ellis Ross’ style is transcendent,” said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital in an official press release. “Her influence in the entertainment and fashion spaces are incomparable and we are delighted to honor her with the Fashion Icon Award.”

Ross was born into a fabulous world. Her mother is Diana Ross, which means she had a front row seat to fashion moments with legendary designers and connoisseurs. As well as vintage pieces that would transform anyone’s closet. With all these as reference points, her personal style is a perfect combination of her mother’s glam, modern trends and sartorial splendor.

In addition to this latest honor, Ross recently released her own hair care Pattern earlier this year.

We caught up with the style maven around the launch of Pattern and she opened up about her hair texture and how it makes other women feel.

“This is what I say to that in general: if looking at me makes you feel bad, look away. If looking at me helps to inspire you to find what makes you juicy and joyful, what makes you find the unique beauty of your own self, then let’s have a party. But I personally know that there are people I look away from. I am conscious of who I follow on Instagram or who I mute because if it makes me feel bad, why am I looking there?”

Congrats to Tracee on the fashion honor!

