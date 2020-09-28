Nonprofit APPARO awards $50,000 Grant to local Organization

Community Voices With Ron Holland
| 09.28.20
Dismiss
Beyonka Fulton and LaVonne McClean

Source: Beyonka Fulton and LaVonne McClean / Beyonka Fulton and LaVonne McClean

There’s a host of non-profit organizations in Charlotte and surrounding communities doing really great work.  One such organization, APPARO assists other nonprofits with having greater impact in the communities they serve.  The ‘A Better World’ nonprofit for example is serving young people in West Charlotte with physical, mental and spiritual development.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with LaVonne McClean, Director of Programs and Pro Bono Partnerships at APPARO and Beyonka Fulton, Director of Fundraising at a ‘Better World’ about the $50,000 grant in free technology consulting – coupled with $10,000 in cash APPARO awarded to ‘A Better World.’ 

 

A Better World , APPARO , Beyonka Fulton , Community Voices , LaVonne McClean , nonprofits , Ron Holland

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Trump Campaign Staffer Who Targeted Once Black Voters…
 12 hours ago
09.28.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…
 3 days ago
09.28.20
Photos
Close