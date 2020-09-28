Nonprofit APPARO awards $50,000 Grant to local Organization

There’s a host of non-profit organizations in Charlotte and surrounding communities doing really great work. One such organization, APPARO assists other nonprofits with having greater impact in the communities they serve. The ‘A Better World’ nonprofit for example is serving young people in West Charlotte with physical, mental and spiritual development. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with LaVonne McClean, Director of Programs and Pro Bono Partnerships at APPARO and Beyonka Fulton, Director of Fundraising at a ‘Better World’ about the $50,000 grant in free technology consulting – coupled with $10,000 in cash APPARO awarded to ‘A Better World.’
