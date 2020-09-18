Atrium Health working diligently to address decline in Covid-19 testing

The decline in Covid-19 testing in Charlotte’s African American community has prompted healthcare professionals to explore the myriad of reasons why a drop has occurred and to remedy the problem. According to state health officials in North Carolina, over 2,600 people have died from the Covid-19, and nearly 161,000 people have tested positive for the virus. While drug makers and scientists work fast to create a vaccine to treat a virus that has claimed the lives of nearly 1 million people globally, it appears Covid-19 will be with us to at least 2024. That’s why healthcare professionals at Atrium Health believe testing, wearing a mask and suppression of transmission is essential in helping to save lives. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Fernando G. Little, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Atrium Health.

