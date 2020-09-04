2020 Virtual Mental Health Summit to Build Community Connections

Charlotte
| 09.04.20
Rep. Carla Cunningham, Joan Been and Dr. Sonyia Richardson

Source: Rep. Carla Cunningham, Joan Been and Dr. Sonyia Richardson / Ron Holland

Rep. Carla Cunningham of the 106th District in the North Carolina House of Representatives, Joan Been, President and CEO of Living Waters, Inc. and Dr. Sonyia C. Richardson, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Educator and Assistant Professor at UNC Charlotte have all dedicated years advocating for mental health and awareness.  Whether in the state legislature, classroom or private agency, each of these committed women  have made it clear: our country must prioritize the needs of people with mental illness and behavioral challenges. Additionally, the stigma that haunts people with mental illness must come to an end. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with all three of the advocates, especially as it relates to their upcoming Virtual Mental Health Summit.

 

