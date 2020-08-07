Charlotte Black Chamber of Commerce taking Black Business to the Next Level

Starting a business can be rewarding and tough. With the right business plan, sound strategy and networking infrastructure, the terrain of business ownership is less treacherous. If you’re considering a foray into business ownership or an entrepreneur interested in next-level strategy, there’s a host of tools available. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into with Dr. Shante Williams, Chairwoman of the Charlotte Black Chamber of Commerce and author of the book, “Black Angels Among Us: A Quick Start Guide to Angel Investing.”
