Charlotte Black Chamber of Commerce taking Black Business to the Next Level

Charlotte
| 08.07.20
Dismiss
Dr. Shante Williams

Source: Dr. Shante Williams / Dr. Shante Williams

Starting a business can be rewarding and tough.  With the right business plan, sound strategy and networking infrastructure, the terrain of business ownership is less treacherous.  If you’re considering a foray into business ownership or an entrepreneur interested in next-level strategy, there’s a host of tools available.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into with Dr. Shante Williams, Chairwoman of the Charlotte Black Chamber of Commerce and author of the book, “Black Angels Among Us: A Quick Start Guide to Angel Investing.”

 

Black Entrepreneurs , Black Entrepreneurship , Charlotte Black Chamber of Commerce , Community Voices , Dr. Shante Williams , Ron Holland

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Justice For Shaheen Mackey: Graphic Video Shows Prison…
 1 day ago
08.07.20
Happy Birthday To Our Forever President Barack Obama!
 3 days ago
08.05.20
Photos
Close