Charles Jenkins Talks "Night Of Inspiration" & What This Movement Is Going To Produce [EXCLUSIVE]

06.30.20
Charles Jenkins, who will be featured in our virtual Night of Inspiration alongside Hezekiah Walker, Lecrae and Jekalyn Carr on July 2 (get your e-tickets here), called in to discuss his involvement in the virtual event and what he thinks will & needs to come out of the movement we are currently living in! Listen up top!
