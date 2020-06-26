Americans still cavalier toward Covid-19 despite surge in cases

States around the country continue to open despite a surge of Coronavirus cases. A cavalier attitude toward a pandemic exists that essentially shut parts of our country down for several months. Medical experts continue to warn American that we’re not in a position to ignore the dangers of COVID-19. Yet, many Americans have a strong sense of entitlement and self-centeredness. Indeed, there’s an innate yearning for human interaction. But given the enormous consequence of contracting Covid-19, it’s too high a cost to put in jeopardy the lives of others. Wearing a mask and social distancing is essential to our goal of returning to normalcy. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Dr. Ophelia Garmon-Brown, Senior Vice President, of Community Wellness and Education and Health Equity Advocate for Novant Health Systems.

