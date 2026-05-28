Getty Images / Young MC / Morris Day

The lineup for Donald Trump’s D.C. Freedom 250 Great State Fair was already a struggle, and it has gotten significantly worse after two listed artists pulled out due to Orange Mussolini’s connection to it.

When it was first announced, the Freedom 250 Festival was already the butt of jokes because it was billed as an epic event featuring iconic artists. Still, the actual energy it delivered was far less stellar, with a lineup of washed-up music acts.

The original lineup for the ‘Freedom 250 Great State Fair was:

Vanilla Ice

Martina McBride

Young MC

C+C Music Factory

Milli Vanilli

The Commodores

Morris Day & The Time

Flo Rida

Bret Michaels Performers Are Pulling Out of The Event

Exciting right? We’re just joking. Anyway, since the announcement, Young MC, best known for his timeless hit “Bust A Move,” said he was out, following Morris Day & The Time’s announcement on Wednesday.

According to Young MC’s statement, artists on the bill had no idea about the political involvement.

“I HAVE INFORMED MY AGENTS THAT I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING AT THE FREEDOM 250 EVENT,” Young MC wrote. “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, Spin magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.’ I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”

On Instagram, Morris Day shared a message reading, “contrary to the rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at ‘The Great American State Fair’,” with the caption, “It’s a no for me.”

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Speaking with the Associated Press, Milli Vanilli singer Jodie Rocco said: “Neither she, her sister Linda Rocco, nor any of the other group members had been asked to come.”

In a strange video, Freedom Williams, the sole remaining member of C+C Music Factory, addressed the matter while sitting on the toilet, claiming he doesn’t support Trump, while taking unfiltered jabs at “n*****a who dared to tell him what to do, accusing them of not even supporting him as much as white people do.

Yeah, we’re not sure if that’s gonna help him sell any more tickets.

Legendary culture vulture Vanilla Ice, who has performed for Trump before, is still on the bill, saying that “He is proud to help celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary!”

We have yet to hear from Flo-Rida, but we’re not holding our breath with him.

You can see more reactions below.