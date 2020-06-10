Kurt Carr, Nakitta Foxx, Kim Burrell & Others Bring Gospel To George Floyd’s Homegoing [VIDEO]

The lasting memories from George Floyd‘s memorial service on Tuesday morning won’t necessarily be one individual speech or eulogy or remark. Instead, it will be the overall collective of voices, from a video message delivered by former Vice President Joe Biden, to Rev. Al Sharpton‘s powerful eulogy highlighting racial injustice and what has been sparked since Floyd’s untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25th.

Inside Houston’s Fountain of Praise, mourners cried, they shouted to the heavens, they danced in their seats and imitated the vocal runs of their favorite singers. The weight of songs such as “For Every Mountain” and “Oh, How Precious Sung” brought those who wouldn’t normally sing in the sanctuary turn into altos and sopranos at a moment’s notice.

