Watch Here: We Are One “Night Of Prayer, Unity & Healing” [LIVE STREAM]

Join Radio One and Reach Media, along with faith-based leaders from across the country, for a night of prayer, unity and healing!

Want news at your fingertips? Text "ERICA" to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The “We Are One: Night Of Prayer” kicks off this Sunday, June 7 at 7PM ET – Midnight on the Get Up Mornings! with Erica Campbell Facebook Page and right here in the video below because, options are good (haha)! Whichever way you choose to watch, make sure you share with a friend and join the conversation.

See you there!

 

In a time of hurt and pain, the Black community is coming together to protest for not only George Floyd but the other lives lost to police brutality. Thousands of people are gathering together across the country to fight for justice and celebrities are stepping out.  Some are donating money to the cause, using their platform to spread awareness, and some are choosing to be on the frontlines.

