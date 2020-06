When you’re in your feelings, consider walking outside and taking a look at God’s creations as a reminder that He is in control. Listen to Mr. Griffin speak up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: God Is In Control [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: