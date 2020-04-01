Healthy Ever After: 6 Tips On How To Boost Your Immune System [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 04.01.20
Dismiss
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
Dr. Katina Kennedy stops by the Get Up Church to give us six tips on how to boost our immune system during the coronavirus pandemic.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THE GETUPERICA.COM HOMEPAGE 

Healthy Ever After: 6 Tips On How To Boost Your Immune System [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Amazon Employee Says He Was Fired For Staging…
 1 day ago
04.01.20
Beloved New Orleans Charter School Coach Dies; He…
 1 week ago
03.26.20
Photos
Close