Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In Church Before Fatal Crash

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away. According to reports, the father and daughter duo took communion right before boarding their flights. Father Steve Sallot of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church in Newport Beach, Calif. was one of the last people to see them alive.

“He was here before the 7 a.m. mass and that’s our first mass of the day. So he would obviously have been in the prayer chapel before that and he was leaving about 10 to 7,” Sallot told ABC News.

The helicopter crash was reported a little after 9:30 a.m. that same morning. May God rest their souls.

