Lupita Nyong’o Says The Prayer of Jabez In The Bible Prepared Her For Success

via EEWMagazine/Rebecca Johnson:

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o credits a very specific Bible-based prayer for preparing her for the success that came into her life like a whirlwind.

“I remember, my mom always had this prayer—the prayer of Jabez,” said the actress who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Patsey in 12 Years a Slave in 2014. “And it’s about making room for abundance in your life. So, that is one of the things that I was meditating on in that time.”

