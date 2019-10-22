CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

KANYE WEST RELEASING ‘JESUS IS KING’ IMAX-ONLY FILM ON FRIDAY

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 29, 2019

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

via FirstLadyB:

It looks like we will finally get to see Kanye West “Jesus is King” documentary.

The Gospel music themed film is based off of the Sunday services Kanye has been hosting.

A trailer for the IMAX release was uploaded to Kanye’s official YouTube account on Saturday.

The video opens with a blue screen with the caption “In the words of Jesus Christ, ‘The time is fulfilled and the Kingdom of God is at hand; repent and believe in the Gospel,’” quoting Mark 1:15.

CLICK HERE to read the full story

12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

Continue reading 12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

12 Photos That’ll Make You Miss The Old Kanye

KANYE WEST RELEASING ‘JESUS IS KING’ IMAX-ONLY FILM ON FRIDAY  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Black Leaders Demand Facebook Answer For ‘Disturbing Civil…
 1 day ago
10.21.19
City Of Dallas Might Not Be Part Of…
 4 days ago
10.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close