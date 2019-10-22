KANYE WEST RELEASING ‘JESUS IS KING’ IMAX-ONLY FILM ON FRIDAY

via FirstLadyB:

It looks like we will finally get to see Kanye West “Jesus is King” documentary.

The Gospel music themed film is based off of the Sunday services Kanye has been hosting.

A trailer for the IMAX release was uploaded to Kanye’s official YouTube account on Saturday.

The video opens with a blue screen with the caption “In the words of Jesus Christ, ‘The time is fulfilled and the Kingdom of God is at hand; repent and believe in the Gospel,’” quoting Mark 1:15.

