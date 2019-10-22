via EEWMagazine/Tony Harris:

Fans of the late Aretha Franklin were already ecstatic when they first learned Jennifer Hudson would portray the “Queen of Soul” in her upcoming biopic.

Now, there’s even more reason to celebrate since Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker, actor Marlon Wayans, Broadway star Audra McDonald, and Oscar-nominee Mary J. Blige have all signed on, making the project even more epic.

Aretha Franklin’s Upcoming ‘Respect’ Biopic Just Go More Epic was originally published on praisecleveland.com