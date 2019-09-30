Faith Walking: Let God Be Your Motivation

Get Up Erica
| 09.30.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

What is the thing you’re pushing for most? In today’s “Faith Walking,” Erica Campbell discusses how being a child of God supersedes artificial motivation. When God’s at the center, you’re always a winner! Press play…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Scripture to reflect on today as you reflect on what’s at center…

Psalms 127:1 – “Unless the LORD builds a house, the work of the builders is wasted. Unless the LORD protects a city, guarding it with sentries will do no good.”

Hebrews 3:4“For every house is built by someone, but God is the builder of everything.”

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: Let God Be Your Motivation was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Amber Guyger Was Texting As Botham Jean Was…
 6 days ago
09.24.19
6 items
‘About Time!’ New Yorkers Reacts To De Blasio’s…
 2 weeks ago
09.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close