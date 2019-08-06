GRIFF’s Prayer: Back To School Shopping For Backpacks [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.06.19
Dismiss

Some schools are back in session and back-to-school shopping is never easy. GRIFF mentioned that they now have bulletproof backpacks that are $200.

He mentioned that besides those kids also want fancy backpacks with superheroes or name brand ones.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF shared that some kids only get to pick a plain color.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He also added that with the plain colored ones the kids will get blessed oil.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: For His Friend Having Surgery And Hoping He Ties The Strings Of His Gown [VIDEO]

Watch “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

GRIFF

Happy Father's Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Happy Father's Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Happy Father’s Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

Happy Father's Day: GRIFF And His Children [PHOTOS]

It's Father's Day weekend and we wanted to give a huge shout out to GRIFF from the morning show. When he's not on the radio or pursuing his comedy dreams he's spending time with his wonderful children. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there and check out some photos below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: Back To School Shopping For Backpacks [VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

Videos
Latest
El Paso Shooter Identified Online As Trump Supporter…
 3 days ago
08.03.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Only Candidate Who Dropped In…
 4 days ago
08.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close