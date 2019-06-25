Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds & More Play Game To Guess Gospel Artists Runs [VIDEO]

The new season of “Sunday Best” is premiering on Sunday, June 30th at 8/7c on BET and fans are really excited. Host, Kirk Franklin and judges Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds and Kelly Price played “Who Run That” to see if they could guess gospel artists voices.

Who do you think will win?

For the first artist, everyone was a little, but then realized it was Tonex. Price mentioned that his voice is out of this world and can do just about any range.

After that they heard a clip of Le’Andria Johnson from when she performed “Never Would Have Made It” for Marvin Sapp.

The next artist that they had to guess was Yolanda Adams. McReynolds mentioned that if he got her wrong he would’ve got his gospel card revoked.

Franklin said, “Yolanda’s voice is a show stopper. It can go from the White House to the trap house.”

Watch the entire video and see if you can guess along with the “Sunday Best” crew!

