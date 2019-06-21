CLOSE
Chance The Rapper Tries His Hand At Stand-Up Comedy Thanks To His Wife

Chance The Rapper has emerged as one of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars not only for his musical output but also for his winning personality. While on a date with his wife Kirsten Corley, Chano hopped onstage at Chicago’s Laugh Factory and tried his hands at stand-up comedy at the urging of his spouse.

“Date Night was amazing last night. Had a great dinner at @mapleandash and made it out to #laughfactory and saw a few awesome comedians. After the show was over they had an open mic and my wife gassed me into doing 3 minutes,” read the opening of the caption Chance posted along with a video of his stand-up debut, which proved he might have to work on his material a bit.

“I had a lil heckler try to cut into my jokes but I made it through and conquered a fear of mine. Moral of the story, getchu somebody thats gone gas you, and then take them on dates (more often),” Chance concluded.

Chance The Rapper was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it’s a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

