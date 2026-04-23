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Jada Pinkett-Smith's Hair Journey Through The Years

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The Years

Jada Pinkett-Smith recently shared her hair regrowth journey. To celebrate her growth, let's explore her hair journey through the years.

Published on April 23, 2026

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Jada Smith | Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

UPDATE — Thursday, April 23, 2026, 4:30 p.m. EST:

Jada Pinkett-Smith recently shared her hair regrowth journey after 8 years since revealing her alopecia diagnosis. To celebrate her growth, let’s explore her beautiful hair journey through the years. From fabulous pixie cuts to classic 90s bangs, the actress has indulged in nearly every hairstyle.

RELATED: Jada Pinkett & Will Smith Look TF Good (Together) At PFW

InStyle shared that the actress first revealed she had been dealing with alopecia in May 2018. The condition she has been experiencing has resulted in hair loss. After sporting a bald head for the past few years, she’s now sharing her hair regrowth. Jada recently posted a selfie and her hair appears healthier and longer than it has been in years.

Pinkett-Smith shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, where she sported a blonde pixie cut styled in tiny looping buns all over her head and two long, thin braids draped down on either side. Her most recent photo comes after she shared an update on her journey in 2023. At that time, Jada shared a selfie showing a bit of stubble on her head, along with a photo of longer hair she had bleached.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back,” she captioned the photo. “Still have some trouble spots but—we’ll see✨.”

Let’s take a look at Jada’s hair journey over the years.

1. Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The Years

Jada Pinkett-Smith's Hair Journey Through The Years
Source: Getty

Since Jada Pinkett Smith debuted on the scene in the very early 90s, she’s been giving us hair lewks. From blunt cuts, to blonde waves and long tendrils, braids in between, she keeps us on our feet with each new do. We dug in the crates to find her best hair moments. Happy scrolling.

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Warner Bros. THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS US Premiere
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Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
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Louboutin Capsule Collection By Jaden Smith Launch
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Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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