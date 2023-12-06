Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

In the world of music, it is quite common for artists to try different things, whether it be genres, styles, etc.

Reggaeton hitmaker Daddy Yankee made headlines performing his final concert in his native Puerto Rico. As reported by NBC News, the man who famously rapped on the infectious tracks “Gasolina” and “Despacito” announced to the crowd at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico that he is retiring from music to devote the rest of his life to God.

“My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life,” he said in Spanish. “And I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose.”

He went on to say that those days of traveling the world, winning awards, and performing as a Reggaeton artist were over. “Someone was able to fill that emptiness,” he went on to say before citing a Bible verse in Spanish.

The Spanish rapper announced that he would now have “a new beginning” living for Jesus Christ, referring to himself by his birth name, Ramón Ayala. He ended his speech by encouraging his fans who followed him to now join him in following Jesus.

“To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life. Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen.”

Although Daddy Yankee is the latest secular artist to give his life to Christ, he is not the first. Here’s a look at other entertainers who decided to give up rhymes for religion…

From Rhymes To Redemption: Secular Artists Who Turned Their Lives Over To Christ was originally published on hiphopnc.com