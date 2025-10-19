Listen Live
Local

Charlotte’s Population Growth Widens Gap Over Raleigh

Published on October 19, 2025

Aerial View of Charlotte, North Carolina on clear day showing highways and skyline

Source: Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Getty

Charlotte is widening its lead as North Carolina’s largest city, according to new data from North Carolina’s Office of State Budget and Management.

The report, which reviewed population changes from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2024, shows Charlotte’s population has grown by about 70,000 people, reaching an estimated 944,742 residents. That’s more than 444,000 ahead of Raleigh — a gap that’s increased by roughly 1% since 2020.

Concord is the only other Charlotte-area city to make the state’s top 10, ranking No. 10. Mooresville is the third-fastest-growing city, according to the report, trailing only Wake Forest and Holly Springs.

Largest Municipalities in North Carolina

1. Charlotte

Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
Population 2020: 874 vs 2024: 687 944,742
% Change: 8.0

 

2. Raleigh

Raleigh

Raleigh,  NC
Population 2020: 467,911 vs. 2024: 500,639
% Change: 7.0

3. Greensboro

Greensboro

Greensboro, NC
Population 2020: 299,190 vs. 2024: 306,749
% Change: 2.5

4. Durham

Durham

Durham, NC
Population 2020: 283,827 vs. 2024: 300,907
% Change: 6.0

5. Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem

Winston- Salem, NC
Population 2020: 249,567 vs. 2024: 259,045
% Change: 3.8

6. Fayetteville

Fayetteville

Fayetteville, NC
Population 2020: 208,472 vs. 2024: 211,756
% Change: 1.6

7. Cary

Cary

Cary, NC
Population 2020: 174,797 vs. 2024: 187,378
% Change: 7.2

8. Wilmington

Wilmington

Wilmington, NC
Population 2020: 115,459 vs. 2024: 126,256
% Change: 9.4

9. High Point

High Point

High Point, NC
Population 2020: 114,115 vs. 2024: 117,674
% Change: 3.1

10. Concord

Concord

Concord, NC
Population 2020: 105,329 vs. 2024: 115,053
% Change: 9.2

