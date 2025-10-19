Charlotte is widening its lead as North Carolina’s largest city, according to new data from North Carolina’s Office of State Budget and Management.

The report, which reviewed population changes from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2024, shows Charlotte’s population has grown by about 70,000 people, reaching an estimated 944,742 residents. That’s more than 444,000 ahead of Raleigh — a gap that’s increased by roughly 1% since 2020.

Concord is the only other Charlotte-area city to make the state’s top 10, ranking No. 10. Mooresville is the third-fastest-growing city, according to the report, trailing only Wake Forest and Holly Springs.

Largest Municipalities in North Carolina

Charlotte’s Population Growth Widens Gap Over Raleigh was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

1. Charlotte Source:Getty — Charlotte, NC

Population 2020: 874 vs 2024: 687 944,742

% Change: 8.0 2. Raleigh Source:Getty — Raleigh, NC

Population 2020: 467,911 vs. 2024: 500,639

% Change: 7.0 3. Greensboro Source:Getty — Greensboro, NC

Population 2020: 299,190 vs. 2024: 306,749

% Change: 2.5 4. Durham Source:Getty — Durham, NC

Population 2020: 283,827 vs. 2024: 300,907

% Change: 6.0 5. Winston-Salem Source:Getty — Winston- Salem, NC

Population 2020: 249,567 vs. 2024: 259,045

% Change: 3.8 6. Fayetteville Source:Getty — Fayetteville, NC

Population 2020: 208,472 vs. 2024: 211,756

% Change: 1.6 7. Cary Source:Getty — Cary, NC

Population 2020: 174,797 vs. 2024: 187,378

% Change: 7.2 8. Wilmington Source:Getty — Wilmington, NC

Population 2020: 115,459 vs. 2024: 126,256

% Change: 9.4 9. High Point Source:Getty — High Point, NC

Population 2020: 114,115 vs. 2024: 117,674

% Change: 3.1 10. Concord Source:Getty — Concord, NC

Population 2020: 105,329 vs. 2024: 115,053

% Change: 9.2