Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

As we celebrate and highlight dynamic women across the globe this Women’s History Month, we want to spotlight those in more niche groups who are also killing the game.

As younger women start their spiritual journeys, many turn to social media for inspiration and role models to help with their walk.

It can be hard to find someone who helps you grow spiritually, especially on the internet, but creating virtual villages and safe spaces can be beneficial to your spiritual growth.

Whether you’re looking for someone to pray with, schedule bible study, or just vent about your trials, there is someone out there for everyone.

Below are a few Black Christian influencers who are fierce in their journeys.

