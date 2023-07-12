Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

You can be a mom and still wear whatever you want, and there are quite a few hot celebrity MILFS who prove this theory true. Amid the recent Keke Palmer drama where her child’s father publicly condemned her for her sheer outfit while partying it up in Vegas, we want to pay homage to a few alluring celebrity moms who embrace motherhood and their banging bodies.

Who said women should erase the sexy aspects of being a woman after giving birth? Yes, motherhood is sacred. It’s a calling that requires women to give a lot of themselves for their child’s/children’s wellbeing. However, it has nothing to do with how women adorn and celebrate their bodies after giving birth. The patriarchy has forever enforced this narrative that women must shed certain aspects of themselves when becoming a parent. And if a woman wants to celebrate her body by wearing revealing clothing, she is considered promiscuous and not fit for motherhood. Meanwhile, fathers can act and expose themselves in any way they like because they are… well, men. But the burning question that no patriarchal-thinking person has yet to answer is, what does wearing risqué clothes have to do with motherhood?

The sacrifices women make as mothers can sometimes take a toll on their mental, emotional, and physical health. Therefore, finding joy in something as small as an outfit may lift their spirits. With that said, whatever a mother wants to rock is her business. And here are six celebrity MILFS who wasted no time returning to their sexy looks after having children.

6 MILFS Who Embrace Motherhood And Their Bodies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com