5 Miss Circle Dresses You Need For Your Next Big Event

Miss Circle is a one-stop shop for all events that require some pizazz in the style department. The brand offers high-quality, luxury dresses at an affordable price, with styles fit for a red-carpet event.

If we’re being honest, brunch can qualify as a red-carpet event with the right group of friends. Because in today’s world, we dress to impress no matter the occasion. Don’t believe me? Survey the room during your next lunch or dinner outing. You’ll surely see a group of 4-5 women assembled like stylish Power Rangers, flicking it up for the camera. As women, we don’t need an excuse to get pretty.

Miss Circle knows the vibes, hence their offerings of jaw-dropping cocktail dresses, gowns, and matching sets. They have a look for every boujie occasion on your social calendar, even that all-white-themed shindig you were or will be invited to.

The Miss Circle Store

And if you’re a lucky New Yorker, you can take your shopping experience to the next level at their brick-and-mortar store in SoHo. The Miss Circle store oozes luxury with color-coordinated gowns displayed like artwork on the permitter and large regal steps leading upstairs to the dressing rooms in the center. Store associates are on hand to assist with styling, suggestions, and a bottle of water if you’re feeling parched.

Fashion week is right around the corner, followed by the slew of holiday events that will hit your inbox in the next couple of months. Before you know it, you’ll be planning a look for the company Christmas party or hot-pink Friendsgiving-themed dinner. If you need a jumpstart, you’ve come to the right place. Take a look at 4 dresses and 1 suit you need for your next outing.

