MLK Weekend Community Events

This isn’t just a three-day weekend to party. The city and various organizations come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

MLK Parade, Saturday

The annual parade starts at 9th and Tryon at 10 a.m. on Saturday. More than 100 community organizations, marching bands and step and drill teams will participate. Highlights will include floats with the student winners of the CMS MLK Art and Writing Contests and local performance groups.

2017 MLK March of Commitment, Sunday

The afternoon will begin with a March of Commitment from First Ward Elementary School to Marshall Park. Participants in the march will be asked to chant or sing the themes and ideas they view as important to Charlotte’s move toward a more just community. Once at Marshall Park, each group’s spokesperson will have the opportunity to declare what their group will do to make their ideas reality. 1:30 p.m. First Ward Elementary School.

Carolinas HealthCare System Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Service, Sunday

This event, which occurs on the actual birth date of MLK, Jr., is held to commemorate the life and death of Dr. King. The brief service includes a wreath-laying ceremony. 2 p.m. Marshall Park The 23rd Annual McCrorey YMCA MLK Holiday Breakfast, Monday Actor, playwright and director Mike Wiley headlines the 23rd Annual McCrorey YMCA MLK Holiday Breakfast to commemorate and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The cost is $45 per ticket. Proceeds from this event will be used to provide youth and families in the northwest corridor with programs that will improve academic outcomes. Carolinas HealthCare System Martin Luther King, Jr. National Observance, Monday A multimedia display of the arts, featuring Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students in spoken word, music and dance performances, as well as their paintings, sculptures and other works of art. The program will engage people of all ages in reflecting on the words of Dr. King as a moral opinion leader. 11 a.m. Halton Theater Food Lion Presents: MLK Day Celebration, Monday Celebrate MLK Day at the Harvey B. Gantt Center. Features panel discussions, art-making workshops, guided tours, scavenger hunts, film screenings, and more. 9 a.m.

Smithsonian African American History Museum (Photos) 23 photos Launch gallery Smithsonian African American History Museum (Photos) 1. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Getty 1 of 23 2. 14817515706661 Source:Tonya Jameson 2 of 23 3. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 3 of 23 4. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 4 of 23 5. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 5 of 23 6. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 6 of 23 7. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 7 of 23 8. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 8 of 23 9. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 9 of 23 10. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 10 of 23 11. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 11 of 23 12. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 12 of 23 13. 14817517707132 Source:Tonya Jameson 13 of 23 14. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 14 of 23 15. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 15 of 23 16. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 16 of 23 17. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 17 of 23 18. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 18 of 23 19. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 19 of 23 20. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 20 of 23 21. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 21 of 23 22. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 22 of 23 23. Smithsonian African American History Museum Source:Tonya Jameson 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Smithsonian African American History Museum (Photos) Smithsonian African American History Museum (Photos)

MLK Weekend Community Events was originally published on oldschool1053.com