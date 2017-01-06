CLOSE
Charlotte
Winter Storm Warning And Snow Coming To Charlotte This Weekend

Traffic driving in snowstorm

Source: Frank Cezus / Getty

Break out the snow shovels and salt, snow is coming. Winter is here! The National Weather Service is predicting four to six inches of snow from Friday overnight until Saturday.

 

The Winter Storm Warning will go into affect at 7 p.m. Friday and end at 1 p.m. on Saturday. WSOC TV is predicting four inches of snow in South Charlotte. The rain is expected to begin Friday evening.

Photos
