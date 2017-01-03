The headshots keep coming for Cam Newton even when he’s not on the field. A year after winning the NFL MVP and going to the Super Bowl, Cam Newton and the Panthers are going home in January. And USA Today named Newton the most overrated athlete last year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Newton is still the best-dancing quarterback of the NFL, maybe the best NFL dancer of all-time. He’s also the most overrated of 2016,” according to the USA Today article.

Ouch.

Can’t Dab To This: Cam Newton Named Most Overrated Athlete (Poll) was originally published on oldschool1053.com