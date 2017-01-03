CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Can’t Dab To This: Cam Newton Named Most Overrated Athlete (Poll)

0 reads
Leave a comment

These Cam Newton Memes Got Us Hollarin!

7 photos Launch gallery

These Cam Newton Memes Got Us Hollarin!

Continue reading These Cam Newton Memes Got Us Hollarin!

These Cam Newton Memes Got Us Hollarin!

The headshots keep coming for Cam Newton even when he’s not on the field. A year after winning the NFL MVP and going to the Super Bowl, Cam Newton and the Panthers are going home in January. And USA Today named Newton the most overrated athlete last year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Newton is still the best-dancing quarterback of the NFL, maybe the best NFL dancer of all-time. He’s also the most overrated of 2016,” according to the USA Today article.

Ouch.

Can’t Dab To This: Cam Newton Named Most Overrated Athlete (Poll) was originally published on oldschool1053.com

cam newton , Most Overrated

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close