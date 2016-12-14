Charlotte Uprising Protests Death Of Man Wanted By Police

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say an 18-year-old wanted for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon fatally shot himself this morning, the Charlotte Observer reported. Police tried to serve an arrest warrant on Timothy Davis for an incident that occurred last week, but Davis barricaded himself in a home off Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. Police tried to negotiate with Davis, but he was found dead in the home of an self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Observer reported.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

Charlotte Uprising claims police killed Davis, and tried to “cover up his murder.” On Facebook, the organization likened Davis’ death to the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, the shooting death of Justin Carr and Sandra Bland’s suicide. called for protests this evening. Protestors were encouraged to bring candles and flowers.

Don’t Miss: Panthers’ Jonathan Stewart’s Ugly Sweater Christmas Caroling

In a text, the organization said, “Vigil tonight was beautiful. Thank you to everyone who spoke their truth.”

A rally is planned at 5 p.m. at the courthouse “to demand justice for #TimDavis.”

More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos) 36 photos Launch gallery More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos) 1. This Dude Screamed "Blood Of Jesus" All Night Source:Tonya Jameson 1 of 36 2. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 2 of 36 3. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 3 of 36 4. 14805636762279 Source:Tonya Jameson 4 of 36 5. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 5 of 36 6. Mattie Marshall, Olia Mitchelle talk with Greg Lacour Source:Tonya Jameson 6 of 36 7. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 7 of 36 8. Shaun Corbett at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 8 of 36 9. Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 9 of 36 10. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 10 of 36 11. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 11 of 36 12. Braxton Winston at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 12 of 36 13. Olia Mitchelle at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 13 of 36 14. Raymond Kenndy Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 14 of 36 15. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 15 of 36 16. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 16 of 36 17. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 17 of 36 18. Shaun Corbett at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 18 of 36 19. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 19 of 36 20. Willie Ratchford Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 20 of 36 21. Shaun Corbett at at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 21 of 36 22. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 22 of 36 23. Raymond Kenndy at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 23 of 36 24. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 24 of 36 25. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 25 of 36 26. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 26 of 36 27. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 27 of 36 28. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 28 of 36 29. Willie Ratchford at Community Relations Press Conference Source:Tonya Jameson 29 of 36 30. Mattie Marshall at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 30 of 36 31. Ashley Williams at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 31 of 36 32. Charlotte Uprising Protest Source:Tonya Jameson 32 of 36 33. Olia Mitchelle at Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 33 of 36 34. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 34 of 36 35. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 35 of 36 36. Community Relations Press Rally Source:Tonya Jameson 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos) More Protest Over Keith Lamont Scott Shooting Death (Photos)

Charlotte Uprising Protests Death Of Man Wanted By Police was originally published on oldschool1053.com