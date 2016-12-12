CLOSE
Black Female Charlotte Judge Abruptly Stepping Down

One of Mecklenburg County’s most interesting district court judges is stepping down at the end of the year. Judge Yolanda Trotman turned in her resignation. She announced in a video on Facebook that she was leaving the bench to pursue other opportunities late last week. She will return to private practice and focus on community service.

“This is not a decision that I take lightly,” Trotman said in her Facebook video. “I can and believe I will be more effective by stepping away from the bench and dedicating myself to causes that deeply impact this community in meaningful ways.

Since joining the bench in 2014, Trotman has worked to educate the public, especially children and young adults, about proper court etiquette. She has a popular non-profit called iSpeak Now. She will also be working on a  new non-profit that focuses on the lack of access to legal representation for defendants.

“I have to do what nourishes my soul. I have to the courage to do it,” Trotman said in her video.

 

